Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Reduced by Analyst

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$23.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

