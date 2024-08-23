Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$53.15 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Walter Williams bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.