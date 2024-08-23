Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Greif in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. Greif’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

GEF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Greif by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 12.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 262,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Greif by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Greif by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

