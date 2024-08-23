Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Kinetik has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,653 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after buying an additional 1,134,570 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,867,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

