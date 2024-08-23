Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Boosted by Analyst

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

MTG opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.