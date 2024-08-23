Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for My Size, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of My Size in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($7.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. My Size has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $21.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.06% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

