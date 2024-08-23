Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for My Size, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of My Size in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($7.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.
My Size Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. My Size has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $21.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than My Size
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.