Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$57.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$53.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.46 billion.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

