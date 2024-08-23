Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Boosted by Zacks Research

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

