Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Decreased by Zacks Research

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Roper Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $545.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

