Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sigma Lithium Co. Decreased by Cormark (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGML. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.17. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 2,947,331 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 14.7% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,604,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 334,034 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,355 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

