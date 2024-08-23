Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Inc Decreased by Cormark (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Sutter Gold Mining alerts:

Sutter Gold Mining Trading Up ∞

SGM opened at C$0.01 on Friday. Sutter Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.