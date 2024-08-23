Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $350.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.65. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $353.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.