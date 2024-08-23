Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $269.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.09. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,618,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,204,000 after acquiring an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

