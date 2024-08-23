Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.50.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP opened at C$226.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$217.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

