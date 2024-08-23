Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Increased by Analyst

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

POOL stock opened at $348.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.75. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

