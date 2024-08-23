Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NYSE:CF opened at $78.88 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

