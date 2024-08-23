Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Star Equity in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%.

Star Equity Trading Down 3.4 %

Star Equity Company Profile

Shares of STRR stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

