Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Trane Technologies plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $350.71 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.01 and a 200 day moving average of $313.65.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

