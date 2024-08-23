Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Trane Technologies plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $350.71 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.01 and a 200 day moving average of $313.65.
Trane Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies
In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trane Technologies
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.