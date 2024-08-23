Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lowered by Zacks Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

CENTA stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,509,441 in the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

