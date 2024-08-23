Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $181.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after purchasing an additional 202,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

