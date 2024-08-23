Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Spire Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Spire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Spire Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.
Spire Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.
Insider Transactions at Spire
In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after buying an additional 349,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spire by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 97,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.