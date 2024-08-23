Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Adtalem Global Education Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

ATGE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

ATGE opened at $73.89 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

