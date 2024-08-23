Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,232 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 214,582 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

