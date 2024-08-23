Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised by Analyst

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

