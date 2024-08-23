Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut by Analyst

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.