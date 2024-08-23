Qiagen to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Qiagen by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.