QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

