Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $122.69 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,385 shares of company stock worth $3,658,342. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

