Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 421,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,994% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 37,291.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,379 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.66% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

