Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 154.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter worth $50,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

