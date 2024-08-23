Raymond James & Associates Acquires 186,321 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

