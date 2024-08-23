Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,971 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 128,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

