Raymond James & Associates Acquires 272,549 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Shares of GMAR stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

