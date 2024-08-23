Raymond James & Associates Acquires 81,968 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.