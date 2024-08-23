Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.