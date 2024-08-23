Raymond James & Associates Buys 22,567 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FMAR opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $734.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

