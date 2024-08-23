Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,086 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,317,000 after buying an additional 851,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,957,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNS opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

