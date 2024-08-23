Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,095,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after buying an additional 108,175 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

