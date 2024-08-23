Raymond James & Associates Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,390,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMS opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.