Raymond James & Associates Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Viking Therapeutics worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

