Raymond James & Associates Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PG&E were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 183,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after buying an additional 567,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

PG&E Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

