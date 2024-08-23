Raymond James & Associates Has $17.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $315.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.64. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

