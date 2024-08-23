Raymond James & Associates Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 6.25% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 354,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 840,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 222,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,145,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.