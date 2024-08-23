Raymond James & Associates Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Globus Medical worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

