Raymond James & Associates Has $18.96 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APA were worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in APA by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

