Raymond James & Associates Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of NatWest Group worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NWG opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

