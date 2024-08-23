Raymond James & Associates Has $19.31 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,329,000. Browning West LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,454,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $51.13 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

