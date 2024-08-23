Raymond James & Associates Has $20.26 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GXO opened at $48.93 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.