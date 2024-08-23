Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $160.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

