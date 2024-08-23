Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $196.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

